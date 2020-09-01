There have been no new deaths in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 as 154 new positive cases were announced today.

The Scottish Government announced that 264 patients are currently being treated for confirmed or suspected coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland.

Six people are in intensive care.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Scotland now stands at 20,632.

A total of 2,494 people have died from testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland.