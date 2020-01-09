HeraldScotland
Nicola Sturgeon reveals draft bill for second independence referendum will be published

    -Draft bill for second independence referendum to be published by March
  • -Jobs guarantee fund for those aged 16-24 years old
  • -National Care Service proposals to be started as social care to face immediate review
  • -£100m green jobs fund
  • -The Scottish Government will publish an inward investment plan to create 100,000 high quality jobs over the next decade.
  • -Scottish Child Payment will start from the end of February 2021