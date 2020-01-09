Nicola Sturgeon reveals draft bill for second independence referendum will be published
- -Draft bill for second independence referendum to be published by March
- -Jobs guarantee fund for those aged 16-24 years old
- -National Care Service proposals to be started as social care to face immediate review
- -£100m green jobs fund
- -The Scottish Government will publish an inward investment plan to create 100,000 high quality jobs over the next decade.
- -Scottish Child Payment will start from the end of February 2021
