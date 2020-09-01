NICOLA Sturgeon has expressed her concern after the latest figures showed 66 new Covid-19 cases in the wider Glasgow area alone.
The First Minister said there were 154 new positive cases across Scotland, representing 1.2 per cent of those who were newly tested in the last 24 hours.
Ms Sturgeon said a meeting will be held later today to decide what action may be needed to prevent the further spread of the virus in Greater Glasgow and Clyde.
It comes after 160 new infections were confirmed yesterday, following 123 on Sunday.
Ms Sturgeon said: "I want to draw attention to the fact that 66 of today's cases are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde and the situation there is causing us some concern.
"Further analysis is underway and I'll be chairing a meeting of the resilience committee late this afternoon to consider what action may be necessary to prevent further spread and I'll provide another update after that."
No Covid-19 deaths were registered in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
Ms Sturgeon said 264 patients are in hospital with Covid, which is six more than yesterday.
Six people are in intensive care, which is one more than yesterday.
