A man is in hospital after being stabbed on a Glasgow street earlier today.

Emergency crews were called to Brunton Street in Cathcart at around 12.20am on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old victim was rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with stab wounds, where he is now being treated.

He is said to be in a stable condition.

Police attended the incident on Brunton Street after a man was assaulted in the early hours of Tuesday morning

READ MORE: Shetland helicopter crash survivor tells inquiry 'we were flipping lucky'

It is believed he was involved in an altercation with two Asian men, who left the scene in a black Audi A5.

The first man is described as in his late twenties, short, and wearing dark clothing.

The second man is described as being taller and older.

Detective Inspector Lynsey Watters said: “This type of violence will not be tolerated and extensive inquiries are underway to get to the bottom of what happened and trace the men responsible.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area in the early hours of this morning and may have noticed a disturbance, or a black Audi A5 driving at speed, to please come forward.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward

READ MORE: Scotland's top police officer responds to claims officer safety hasn't been prioritised

“I would also urge motorists with dashcams who were in the Cathcart area at the time to check their footage in case they may have captured something which could be of significance to our investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Cathcart CID through 101, quoting incident number 0043 of Tuesday September 1, 2020.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given anonymously.”