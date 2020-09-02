A DEMONSTRATION has been organised for today as campaigners warned that a serious threat to Glasgow's free advice sector caused by massive public funding cuts will lead to a "humanitarian disaster".

It has emerged some 16 advice agencies are being hit, including the threat to the existence of five Citizens Advice Bureaux in and around Glasgow.

The cuts may also force closure of the Castlemilk Law Centre - the oldest of its kind in Scotland.

Have have not recommended any funding at all for the five city bureaux at risk of closure - Glasgow Central, Bridgeton, Easterhouse, Parkhead and Castlemilk.

The proposals would leave Glasgow's East End with no CAB.

The network has existed for more than 80 years across the UK with the first CAB in Scotland opening in Glasgow Central in 1939.

The city council says it has had around £135m worth of grant applications for an available £47m. Officers assessed the applications and made recommendations on awards, based on their scoring but have to go to councillors for a final decision.

Other law centres and advice agencies would see one third to a half of their council support disappear from next month - reducing their ability to support people in dire need.

Now during what is described as the "unprecedented removal of the welfare safety net for city citizens", a public demonstration is being planned for Wednesday at 1pm.

The Save Your Advice Sector protest due at George Square comes on the eve of the council voting to cut £2m each year from funding of community law centres, CABs and other advice agencies.

The protest group say that it amounts to a 60% cut across the board - with £5m axed from the free advice sector over the next two-and-a-half years.

A spokeswoman for the group said: "These are vital agencies who serve vulnerable people across our city.

"Other law centres and advice agencies would see one third to a half of their council support disappear from next month - reducing their capacity to help people in dire need of support, face-to-face advice and court and tribunal representation across Glasgow. All at a time when demand for help is due to dramatically increase.

"Why would any local authority reduce the capacity of its free advice sector during the worst pandemic in our lifetime? How can a pre-Covid19 funding plan meet the needs of Glasgow in a time of unprecedented crisis?

"There are two priorities for Glasgow's Communities Fund. Improve communities by 'addressing the impact of barriers such as deprivation, disadvantage, exclusion, inequality and isolation'.

"Secondly, we need to empower local communities to strengthen resilience. These priorities can never be achieved without a strong and vibrant Glasgow advice sector.

"GCC’s plans will create a humanitarian disaster in our city."

Angus McIntosh, principal solicitor at Castlemilk Law Centre said: “These drastic cuts will leave thousands across Glasgow without access to advice and representation in these difficult economic times and must be stopped.

"From our offices in Castlemilk, Toryglen and Gorbals, we have assisted many people over forty years to access their rights in employment, housing, domestic abuse, benefits and debt.

"In addition, for example, our council funding has helped attract additional grants worth £900k from the Scottish Legal Aid Board to prevent and address homelessness. All of this expertise and money will go under these measures and create an advice desert in the south east of Glasgow.”

Meanwhile, Citizens Advice Scotland has warned in a briefing to the council that the cuts will mean that 12,300 people will not get help in claiming their benefit entitlements, assistance with debt or advice and information on many of the other issues they bring to bureaux It said 66 paid workers would be made redundant.

Commenting, Bridgeton CAB manager Frank Mosson said: “These proposals from Glasgow City Council would cut three bureaux in the city and close down another five. The impact of that on the most vulnerable people in Glasgow would be simply horrifying.

“Last year, the five bureaux under threat of closure helped over 12,000 people, employing 66 paid staff and engaging 149 volunteers.

“This is about much more than numbers on a spreadsheet – this is life changing work being delivered in local communities to help people.

“It beggars belief that funding for these bureaux would be removed in the middle of a global pandemic and as we approach the biggest recession in decades.

“It is absolutely heart-breaking that staff who should be helping others through the stormy waters of redundancy as a result of Covid 19 are currently facing redundancy themselves.

“There is still time for councillors to rethink these cuts, save our CABs and ensure that people get the help they need.”

For at risk Glasgow Central, Bridgeton, Castlemilk, Easterhouse and Parkhead CABs it is suggested annual funding of between £145,128 and £328,000 a year for each centre is completely turned down.

All five are on a council list headed 'applications not recommended'.

Last year the CABs were supported with funding of between £100,000 and £215,000.

Within guidance notes, applicants were advised that decisions "would be final and that there would be no appeals process".

On a separate list it is suggested funding recommended for Drumchapel CAB should be cut by half of what was requested for in 2021/22 - £138,797. It was a similar story for 2022/23.

Glasgow City Council will vote tomorrow (Thursday) on the proposals.

The cuts are likely to take effect on October 1 as the furlough schemes comes to an end.

A city council spokesman said: “Demand for grant support has been exceptional – with applications received for well over double the total value of the fund. Unfortunately, this was always going to mean disappointment for some organisations with applications that scored less highly during assessment."