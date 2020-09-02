The new Scottish conservative party leader has been accused of "duplicity" after he said he would vote against allowing UK imports of chlorinated chicken - having failed three times to support a mechanism for a ban in the space of less than four months.

Douglas Ross voted against a change to the Agriculture Bill that would have guaranteed a ban on chlorinated chicken and hormone-fed beef as early as mid-May - before he became party leader.

The bill, seen as the most important piece of farming legislation to come before parliament in decades included an amendment tabled by Neil Parish, Conservative MP for Tiverton and Honiton, which sought to protect UK farmers from low-standard food imports.

The clause would have prevented future trade deals from allowing food into the UK not produced to the standards required of farmers and processors within the UK.

But the amendment, supported by 22 Tory rebels, was defeated in May by 277 to 328, a majority of 51.

Opponents of practices such chlorine-washing chicken say there is a worry without protections, it could lead to farm standards being bargained away in negotiations.

And at the end of July, he was one of the MPs, who opposed an amendment to the Trade Bill to keep "chlorine-washed" chicken and other poor-quality US foods out of the UK.

Clause 11, sought to “set a requirement for imported agricultural goods to meet animal health and welfare, environmental, plant health, food safety and other standards which are at least as high as those which apply to UK produced agricultural goods.”

The government’s line against these amendments, particularly Clause 11, is that consumers hold the power.

Tory ministers have also insisted the amendments were not needed - as they've repeatedly said standards will not be lowered.

He also voted against Clause 4 in July which would have prevented trade deals being signed unless it was first approved by Parliament. That amendment would have given him the chance to vote on issues surrounding food safety and animal welfare.

Practices such as chlorine washing of chicken and hormone treatment of food-producing cattle and pigs are banned in the EU, but are legal in the US.

And Mr Ross when asked at the weekend if he would vote against allowing the likes of hormone-injected beef or chlorinated raw chicken into the UK, he said: “Absolutely. We would need legislation … I would be in no doubt and have no hesitation in voting against any legislation which would allow those products into this country. That’s a categorical assurance.”

He said the UK government was listening to complaints from the National Farmers Union (NFU), which has a strong presence in his rural constituency of Moray.

He said ministers in London also needed to refine their proposals on common rules for the UK’s “internal market” after the country leaves the EU single market next year. They want a mutual recognition scheme, under which quality standards in one part of the UK would automatically be accepted by all four governments.

The Scottish and Welsh governments, backed by NFU Scotland and other business organisations, say that would force devolved parliaments to accept lower quality goods that breach their quality standards, potentially including US chicken and beef.

But social justice campaign organisation Global Justice Now described his position as "duplicitious".

A Global Justice Now spokesman said: "I think it might be more duplicity than anything else. "

Liz Murray, head of Scottish campaigns at Global Justice Now added: “Douglas Ross didn’t vote to protect food standards when he recently had the chance, or to give himself and other MPs a say in trade deals when the Trade Bill had its first reading before parliament.

"So the only chance he has now to honour his categorical assurance that he would vote against allowing chlorinated chicken and hormone-injected beef from the US in a post-Brexit trade deal would be to make sure that the Trade Bill is amended to include a say for MPs when it comes back to the House of Commons.

"Otherwise I fail to see how he can be so sure that he’ll be able to vote against the lowering of food safety standards in a trade deal with the US as there won’t be any other legislation.”

Concerns around the UK’s food safety standards have been growing as post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and the US could prompt food imports of a lower quality standard, with chlorinated chicken often cited as the biggest reason to worry.

Retailers Aldi, Waitrose, Co-op, Marks & Spencer, and Sainsbury's recently vowed never to sell the likes of hormone-injected beef or chlorinated chicken, as consumer concerns grow.

As far back as 2017, Gove said the government "agreed that there should be no compromise on high animal welfare and environmental standards.

“In America, they cannot guarantee the same high standards in terms of how chickens are reared that we insist on here.”

As it stands, chlorinated chicken and hormone-injected beef are both illegal in the UK, as they do not meet our food safety standards.

However, in June it appeared that Boris Johnson had folded on his pledge against the products, as he refused to repeat it at Downing Street.

A survey run by consumer watchdog Which? found that four out of five people said they would be uncomfortable eating beef that had been given growth hormones. Three out of four people were also uncomfortable with eating chlorinated chicken.

Washing chicken in chlorine and other disinfectants to remove harmful bacteria was a practice banned by the European Union (EU) in 1997 over food safety concerns. The ban has stopped virtually all imports of US chicken meat which is generally treated by this process.

It's not consuming chlorine itself that the EU is worried about.

In 2005 the European Food Safety Authority said that "exposure to chlorite residues arising from treated poultry carcasses would be of no safety concern". Chlorine-rinsed bagged salads are common in the UK and other countries in the EU.

But the EU believes that relying on a chlorine rinse at the end of the meat production process could be a way of compensating for poor hygiene standards - such as dirty or crowded abattoirs.

Instead, the EU says the best way to eliminate the risk of salmonella and other bacteria is to maintain high farming and production standards.