J PATRICK Maclean (Letters, September 1) asks whether Scotland still has the necessary skills to design and build seaworthy ships. Is it possible that Ferguson Marine went into receivership because it simply can’t?

The current shambolic fiasco regarding the Arran ferry and another hull is, of course no-one’s fault: it is not the fault of an incompetent designer (despite the number of alterations which have had to be made). It is not the fault of an incompetent builder (despite the mistakes which have been found). It is not the fault of an incompetent Calmac quango board, which persists with blinkered decisions about what type of ferry is suitable for Scottish waters and harbours, but which appears to be bullet-proof despite a long, long history of mismanagement: it built a ferry for the Stornoway run, but then had to alter the Ullapool harbour because the boat was too big. It is building a ferry for Arran… but is now having to alter Ardrossan harbour, because the boat is too big. And it is certainly not the fault of a Government which puts political expediency above sound business decisions (but then, don’t they all?). After all, it is not its money, it is ours.