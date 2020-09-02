NEIL Mackay believes that it is too late to change the BBC and that it is on the way out ("The end is nigh for the BBC – and that is all its own fault", The Herald, September 1). There has, of course, been much other severe criticism of that institution in recent years, including by the journalist Rod Liddle, a former employee. He once observed that "the corporation has become a vast echo chamber of polite middle-class opinion, utterly bereft of political diversity". I believe that when one looks at the words in the BBC’S mission statement from the days of Lord Reith, former Director-General that it seeks to inform, educate and entertain, it is not difficult to conclude that the attempts at the third element overtook the first and second a long time ago.

Talking of Lord Reith, how the BBC has changed since his halcyon days. For example, people once swore by the accuracy and truth of reports if they had heard them on the wireless, radio announcers once wore dinner jackets, and men could not become announcers if they were divorced. One wonders what His Lordship would have made of the turmoil and changes today.