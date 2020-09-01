Nicola Sturgeon has announced new household lockdown restrictions in three council areas including Glasgow.

Here's what you need to know:

Where are lockdown restrictions in place?

The restrictions apply to residents in West Dunbartonshire, the City of Glasgow and East Renfrewshire.

These measures will affect more than 800,000 people.

If anyone in these areas is showing symptoms then everyone in the household should self-isolate for two weeks.

All non-essential indoor visits to care homes and hospitals are also now suspended in the above areas, although outdoor visits to care homes can continue.

When will the restrictions come into force and how long could they last?

Nicola Sturgeon has said restrictions will come into force from midnight tonight.

The measures will be reviewed in a week's time, but it's expected they will be in place for two weeks.

The First Minister also said she can't guarantee the restrictions won't be imposed for longer, or that tougher measures won't be brought in to tackle the spread of coronavirus in the affected areas.

Can I visit people from other households?

No. The restrictions in place mean that people can no longer host those from other households or visit other households.

However, some exceptions will apply, including emergencies, caring for vulnerable people or people in ‘extended households’.

1. Just chaired @scotgov Resilience meeting attended by @NHSGGC @GlasgowCC @EastRenCouncil @WDCouncil. Given concern in these 3 council areas about rapidly rising #COVID cases - and on clinical advice - new restrictions will apply from midnight tonight..../ — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 1, 2020

The First Minister said there have been 314 new Covid-19 cases in Scotland in the last two days, and 135 of these have been in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area.

She said: "If these numbers continue, or - and this is the fear - if they rise further, then more people will fall ill from Covid and more people may enter hospital and intensive care."

She added: "We could, if we don't stem this tide, see the virus run out of control again."

The First Minister had said the “situation is causing us some concern.”