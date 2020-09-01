NICOLA Sturgeon will launch a new “proximity tracing app” later this month to halt the spread of Covid-19.

The First Minister said that important assurances over privacy and confidentially will be given ahead of the 'Protect Scotland' release – and has called on everyone to download the software when it is rolled out.

She said: "The app will provide an additional means of notifying and giving advice if you’ve been exposed to someone who has tested positive – even if you don’t know that person and they don’t know you.

"There will be more information at the time of launch – as well as important assurances about privacy and confidentiality, but I encourage everyone to download and use the app as soon as it becomes available."

Ms Sturgeon added: "Stopping the virus in its tracks wherever possible is our priority.

"However, we must be prepared for any second wave if it happens."

Contact-tracing apps are designed to help prevent a second wave of the virus, amid fears one could emerge over the winter if preparations are not made.

The apps work by logging when two people have been in close contact to each other for a substantial period of time.

If one of the users tests positive, an alert can be sent to their contacts, telling them that they should also be tested for the virus or self-isolate.

In July, the Scottish Government confirmed the app was in development and will focus on using Bluetooth technology to anonymously alert users if they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

The app will use the same software as the Republic of Ireland app, which has been adapted for use in Northern Ireland.