Glasgow is facing the reintroduction of certain lockdown restrictions from midnight tonight.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced this evening that residents in West Dunbartonshire, the City of Glasgow and East Renfrewshire can no longer visit other households indoors.
However, exceptions apply and members of different households can continue to meet outdoors, including in gardens, and in hospitality settings, provided all existing guidance is followed.
The measures - which affect more than 800,000 people - have been met with mixed responses.
no one realises the amount of pressure this new measure is going to put on hospitality workers, who are exhausted after the chaos of EOTHO. not being allowed to visit other households but meet in pubs etc just adds a whole new level of responsibility for already underpaid workers— katie ✨ (@katesiuol) September 1, 2020
Honestly this Glasgow lockdown without a full, clear prospectus from @scotgov about a) exactly who it affects and b) an idea of what we *are* able to do now we aren't so locked down in general seems surprisingly slapdash and likely ineffective.— Douglas Greenshields 🦀 (@DouglasShieldo) September 1, 2020
What does “essential visits” cover? The guidance on prenatal visits was already being ignored at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.... too vague!!!!— Andy McMahon (@ElectricWeegie) September 1, 2020
🤔 pubs, restaurants, schools, work places can stay open but no one can come into my house or we cant visit family/friends🤔 I'd rather socialise safely with people I trust than strangers in pubs & restaurants/work/schools and any other public places😭— maureen goodwin (@xmaureenxgx) September 1, 2020
What’s the difference between Glasgow and Aberdeen? Lockdown for Aberdeen why not the same for Glasgow? Why are pubs etc still allowed to open in Glasgow?— Ian Birnie 🏴 (@IanBirnie2) September 1, 2020
If large areas of Glasgow are going back into lockdown we can forget any football fans being allowed back in grounds. Of course we all want to be back watching live football but what’s the rush.— Craig Melrose (@melrose_craig) September 1, 2020
so glasgow is back on lockdown meaning I can’t visit another household but I can go into the office and be next to loads of different people??— 𝗮𝗺𝘆. (@coldcoffeeh) September 1, 2020
Actually she has cleverly tailored the lockdown specifically to each area so that it is more effective- the lockdowns in greater Glasgow are on the basis of high indoor transmission rates as compared to high transmission in pubs/ restaurants in Aberdeen.— Cameron Alexander Eadie (@EadieCameron) September 1, 2020
Grateful to Deputy First Minister @JohnSwinney and Professor @jasonleitch for convening conference call tonight to discuss new lockdown measures for Glasgow, East Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire. These are modest but necessary measures to reduce transmission of Covid-19.— David Linden MP (@DavidLinden) September 1, 2020
People aren't getting this household restrictions against pubs it's simple pubs have track and trace house parties don't,not rocket science #Glasgow #glasgowlockdown #pubs— J.P.Mullen-supportNHS 🏴 (@Buzzbomb11) September 1, 2020
