Glasgow is facing the reintroduction of certain lockdown restrictions from midnight tonight.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced this evening that residents in West Dunbartonshire, the City of Glasgow and East Renfrewshire can no longer visit other households indoors.

However, exceptions apply and members of different households can continue to meet outdoors, including in gardens, and in hospitality settings, provided all existing guidance is followed.

The measures - which affect more than 800,000 people - have been met with mixed responses.

 