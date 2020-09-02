A senior Scots Labour shadow cabinet member has quit and urged Richard Leonard to stand down as leader.
James Kelly, who was the party's justice spokesperson, resigned on Tuesday night.
He said Leonard had "not taken the part forward".
In his resignation letter, as reported in the Daily Record, Kelly said: “I have no confidence in your ability to shape the party’s message, strategy and organisation.
“I know that this is a view shared by other parliamentarians, party members and indeed many members of the public.”
In December, Scottish Labour lost six of their seven seats at the general election and dropped to fifth at the European election in May last year.
Leonard said: “It is deeply disappointing that disgruntled MSPs who never supported my leadership would choose the day when the Scottish Government finally accepted a Labour policy demand of ten years - for a National Care Service - to try and wage an internal war."
In August, Leonard insisted he would not quit as the leader of Scottish Labour, and insisted his party will oppose a second independence referendum at next year’s Holyrood election.
