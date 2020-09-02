New lockdown restrictions have been introduced in Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire after a spike in coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, 66 of the 154 new positive cases of Covid-19 across Scotland were recorded in Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

Following the announcement on Tuesday, we told you where the lockdown restrictions were being put into effect and how long they could last.

The Scottish Government has now released extended guidance, including how the new restrictions will affect schools, places of worship, people who are shielding and shared parenting.

Here's the specifics.

Indoor gatherings

People in the affected areas should not meet with people from another household inside their private home.

Outdoor gatherings

Members of different households can continue to meet outdoors, including in gardens, as long as all existing guidance on meeting outdoors is follows.

Extended households

People in extended households, or social bubbles, can continue to meet indoors with enhanced hygiene measures in place.

If one part of an extended household, ie the person who lives alone, live outside to the three council areas, they can continue to meet other households indoors as long as they are not in the restricted area.

Hospitality

Members of different households can continue to meet in hospitality settings.

Necessary meetings

People who are providing care or essential support such as delivering shopping can continue to make visits, but should pay attention to all hygiene precautions.

Holidaying in Glasgow, East Renfrewshire or West Dunbartonshire?





If you are already in the area visiting family or on a holiday, you do not need to leave. You are asked to follow recommendations in the guidance and take extra care when returning home.

Holidaying outside of these areas?





If you are intending to use self-catering accommodation with different households from affected areas but which are booked in unaffected areas, you should not do so.

Self-isolating

If anyone living in these areas is identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, they and all those in their (extended) household should self-isolate for 14 days.

Shielding

Shielding is not being re-instated. However, people who had been shielding prior to August 1 should follow physical distancing and hygiene measures very strictly. The Scottish Government advises they may want to think about the levels of risk associated with work and daily activities.

Schools

There is no change to schools or early learning and childcare settings.

Children who are shielding should still attend school, but the Scottish Government say this will be kept under review.

Moving into student halls?





If you are due to move into halls of residence or other shared accommodation for higher or further education you should still do this.

Hospital and care home visits

Indoor visits to hospitals and care homes should be limited to essential visits only.

This guidance also applies to indoor visits to hospitals and care homes which are located outside of the affected reas.

Outdoor visits are permitted, but only to three people from a maximum of two households.

Hospital visiting will be restricted to the lockdown visiting rules and will be limited to:

a birth partner during childbirth

for a person receiving end-of-life care

support someone with a mental health issue such as dementia, a learning disability or autism where not being present would cause the patient to be distressed

accompany a child in hospital

Shared parenting

Children can continue to move between households of parents who do not live in the same household. A parent includes a person who is not a parent of the child, but has parental responsibilities for the child.

Marriages, civil partnerships and funerals.





Marriages and civil partnerships which are being held indoors should not be taking place.

If these ceremonies are outdoors or in indoor public spaces, they can continue in line with the general restriction that no more than 20 should attend.

Funerals within or outwith the affected areas continues to be permitted.

Places of worship

No change to places of worship.

Tradespeople and care providers

Workers have been told they can continue to go into other households to carry out work, including repairs, installations and deliveries.

Care providers can still enter a home to provide care to those who need it.