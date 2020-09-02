They have become some of Scotland’s best-loved events on the calendar as tens of thousands of people have taken part in Kiltwalks up and down the country for the past few years.



And while Covid restrictions have forced the cancellation of this year’s mass participation events, you can still get involved.

This year there is an extra special reason to take part. As well as putting your walking boots on for various charities, you can also raise money for The Herald’s memorial garden campaign to create a fitting tribute to Scots who have lost their lives to the coronavirus pandemic.

We are delighted to announce that any money you raise for this worthy cause will be topped up by 50 per cent by entrepreneur and Kiltwalk supporter Sir Tom Hunter through The Hunter Foundation.

Read more: £10,000 fundraising milestone reached in memorial garden campaign for coronavirus victims



You can get involved remotely by doing your own walk in your own time over the weekend of Friday, September 11 to Sunday, September 13 for the Big Virtual Kiltwalk. You can choose how to do it – even cycle, jump or plan a small family get together.

And why not consider taking in the beauty of Glasgow’s Pollok Country Park – which will be the location of the garden of remembrance – for your fundraising walk.

It doesn’t matter how far you walk, where and when over the course of the weekend, it is up to you. All you need to do is register on the Kiltwalk website and select your chosen cause as The Herald memorial garden campaign in the drop down options. Sir Tom will then match how much you have raised.

You could be walking in memory of a loved one or friend lost to the virus or as someone who simply wants to help and enjoy stunning parts of Scotland at the same time.

So far we have raised more than £20,000 towards our fundraising target of £50,000 to create a fitting memorial. We have set up a dedicated GoFundMe page to help us reach our goal and help us build a memorial as a tribute to every Scot who has died from Covid-19.

Donald Martin, Editor in Chief of The Herald and Herald on Sunday, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to raise funds for our memorial garden campaign and for you to get involved. The Kiltwalk events have become well established in cities across Scotland and we are delighted that this year we can play our part in the virtual event for such a worthy cause.

“We very much appreciate Sir Tom Hunter’s offer that every penny raised by you will be generously boosted by 50 per cent by his foundation.”

The Herald’s vision is to create a memorial cairn and peaceful garden as a place where families can go to remember their loved ones lost to the pandemic.

Read more: Herald memorial garden fundraiser for Scotland's victims of Covid-19

It is hoped the site will be a place for people to be alone with their thoughts or reflect on the lives of people who have died. Paul Cooney, CEO, Kiltwalk, said: “It is fitting that The Herald’s campaign will benefit from Scotland’s Kiltwalkers.

“A garden of remembrance would be a wonderful way to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives to coronavirus and would offer a unique place for reflection in these troubling times.”

The Big Virtual Kiltwalk Weekend takes place on the date the Edinburgh event would have been held.

Every pound raised will be topped up by a 50 per cent donation from The Hunter Foundation. In 2020 so far, Kiltwalkers and The Hunter Foundation have raised and distributed £2.5 million, including £600,000 raised by a virtual version of the Dundee Kiltwalk.

Speaking at the launch of the virtual event, Sir Tom told Kiltwalkers that their kindness is needed more than ever.

He said: “We can’t all get together, but we’re going to go virtual. We tried it in Dundee and it was a fantastic success. You can walk, swim, bounce on your space hopper – do whatever you want, for the charity of your choice. If ever there was a time when the folk who need our help need it most, it is now.”

To sign up to the Kiltwalk in aid of The Herald memorial garden visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk.

To donate go to: gofundme.com/herald-garden-of-remembrance. Donations can be posted to The Herald Garden of Remembrance Campaign, Herald & Times, 125 Fullarton Drive, Glasgow G32 8FG. With cheques made payable to The Herald. If you would like to help, send an email to: memorialgarden@theherald.co.uk