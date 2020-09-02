Ian Mitchell has died aged 62.
The singer was brought into the hit Scots band Bay City Rollers in 1977 after original member Alan Longmuir left.
Ireland-born Mitchell was the first non-Scottish member of the band.
While he was with the band, they recorded 'Dedication' as well as covering Dusty Springfield's 'I Only Want To Be Like You'.
The band confirmed the news on Facebook on Wednesday morning.
They wrote: "We are deeply saddened by the news of Ian Mitchell’s death. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Wendy, their family and friends. Rest In Peace, Ian."
Fans have paid tribute to the singer.
One wrote: "My deepest condolences. I met Ian at Foxwoods casino in Connecticut he was doing a concert with Leif Garrett, I met his wife too.
"Both of them were very nice and sweet. Praying."
Another said: "I am so sorry to hear of Ian’s passing. I’ve loved this band since I was just 4 years old, and I remember how thrilled I was to watch them on tv and to dance to their music.
"It’s one of my earliest memories Thank you for the music. RIP."
