BBC Scotland’s topical discussion programme is returning for another series.

Debate Night will be touring the country and giving the people of Scotland an opportunity to have their say on the issues that matter for them.

Over the next few months, they will be looking for members of the public from different locations to join their weekly Zoom audiences and an be active participants in the evening’s discussion.

Debate Night audience members will have the opportunity to lead the discussions and the stories on the show.

This is the only TV programme of its kind in the country to allow audiences the chance to put questions to Scotland’s key decision-makers and public figures.

You can apply to be a part of the audience here.