BBC Scotland’s topical discussion programme is returning for another series.
Debate Night will be touring the country and giving the people of Scotland an opportunity to have their say on the issues that matter for them.
Over the next few months, they will be looking for members of the public from different locations to join their weekly Zoom audiences and an be active participants in the evening’s discussion.
READ MORE: Three Labour MSPs tell Richard Leonard to quit to avoid 'catastrophic' election result
Debate Night audience members will have the opportunity to lead the discussions and the stories on the show.
This is the only TV programme of its kind in the country to allow audiences the chance to put questions to Scotland’s key decision-makers and public figures.
You can apply to be a part of the audience here.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment