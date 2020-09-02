Scotland has added Greece to its travel quarantine list after a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

The Scottish Government say the change in restrictions “is due to a significant rise in cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) being imported into Scotland by people who have been in Greece.”

More than a dozen cases were linked to a Tui flight from Zante to Cardiff on August 24, resulting in everyone on the flight being told to self-isolate for two weeks.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest restrictions.

I'm in Greece now, what do I do?





Travellers returning to Scotland from Greece after 4am on Thursday 3 September will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

What do I do if I have a holiday booked for the future?





If you plan to return from Greece to Scotland after September 3, you will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Currently, people arriving from Greece to England do not have to quarantine, however there are thoughts that could change in the coming days.

What restrictions are already in place in Greece?





The FCO says that “Local restrictions are in place on the islands of Paros, Antiparos and Zante/Zakynthos”

These include:

Suspension of any kind of live events and celebrations such as parties, trade fairs, religious ceremonies, open markets etc

Prohibition of operation of all food/catering sector-related shops, services and facilities from midnight - 7am the next day

A ban on gatherings of more than 9 people, either indoors or outdoors

A limit of 4 people per table in any restaurant, except for cases where the party consists of family members, where the limit is 6 people

Mandatory use of face masks in indoor and outdoor public spaces

Are there entry requirements in Greece?





If you travel to Greece, you will need to complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) at least 24 hours before travel.

If you don't do this, it may result in your carrier not allowing you to travel, a fine of 500 Euro or the Greek authorities not allowing you to enter the country.