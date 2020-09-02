Spotify Premium users can get a free Google Nest smart speaker just for having an account.

The music streaming service has partnered up with Google and are giving all subscribers a free Google Nest Mini.

This offer is only available until September 30th while stocks last - however your code can be kept until October 31st.

All you need to do is go to Spotify’s website, log in and link your Google account to your spotify account.

You can get a choice of four colours too - chalk, charcoal, coral or sky - so you can select a device that will match your home perfectly.

Each user gets one free code sent to their account which they can apply at the checkout to change the price change from £49.99 to free.

Spotify has said that “all eligible new and existing Spotify Premium individual, Family, Duo and Student master account holders in the UK' can get the deal.”

So if you don’t already have an account, now is the perfect time to do so!

Sign up here.