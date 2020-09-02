There has been one new death in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 as 156 new positive cases were announced today.

The Scottish Government announced that 258 patients are currently being treated for confirmed or suspected coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland.

86 of the new cases are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 26 in Lanarkshire, 16 in Lothian and six in Ayrshire and Arran.

Five people are in intensive care.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Scotland now stands at 20,788.

A total of 2,495 people have died from testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland.