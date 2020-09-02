The BBC has overturned a decision to ban songs including Rule, Brittania! and Land Of Hope And Glory from being sung during the Last Night Of The Proms.

The broadcaster confirmed the songs, which have been the centre of attention after it was revealed last month they would be performed as instrumental arrangements, will be sung by 'a select group of BBC Singers'.

They say the decision was made in response to the restrictions in place on mass singing during the coronavirus crisis.

A BBC Proms spokesman said: "The pandemic means a different Proms this year and one of the consequences, under COVID-19 restrictions, is we are not able to bring together massed voices.

"For that reason we took the artistic decision not to sing Rule, Britannia! and Land of Hope and Glory in the Hall.

"We have been looking hard at what else might be possible and we have a solution. Both pieces will now include a select group of BBC Singers. This means the words will be sung in the Hall, and as we have always made clear, audiences will be free to sing along at home.

"While it can’t be a full choir, and we are unable to have audiences in the Hall, we are doing everything possible to make it special and want a Last Night truly to remember.

"We hope everyone will welcome this solution. We think the night itself will be a very special moment for the country - and one that is much needed after a difficult period for everyone.

"It will not be a usual Last Night, but it will be a night not just to look forward to, but to remember."

The run-up to the Last Night saw musicians, media industry figures and even Prime Minister Boris Johnson weigh into the debate over the singing of Rule, Britannia! and Land Of Hope And Glory.