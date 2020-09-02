THE LEADER of the Labour party has distanced himself from the open revolt against his Scottish counterpart

Keir Starmer's official spokesman said this afternoon the calls for Richard Leonard to resign were "an issue for Scottish Labour" and would not be drawn on what the Labour leader's views were on Leonard.

The party leader last spoke to Leonard last week, where they are said to have discussed "their shared ambition to rebuild trust in Scotland and to take on the SNP on their domestic record."

When asked if he thought the Scottish Labour leader should step down, his spokesman said: "Keir has set out his determination to rebuild people's trust in the Labour Party across all corners of the United Kingdom. Matters of leadership are a matter for Scottish Labour, but Keir and Richard have a good working relationship."

He added: "Keir is utterly focussed on winning the next General Election, and that means restoring trust in all four corners of the United Kingdom, including Scotland.

When asked if Starmer had asked Leonard to consider his position, the spokesman said "No."

Asked if he had discussed the issue with Scottish Labour with shadow secretary of state for Scotland Ian Murray, the spokesman said Starmer speaks to his cabinet 'regularly; but would not comment on the nature of the conversation.

It comes after three MSPs today have hit out at the Scottish Labour leader, and called for him to quit the top job.

It has prompted a reply from Mr Leonard, who has questioned their suitability for politics.