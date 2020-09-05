September is normally when Take One Action, a film festival promoting social change, sets up camp in Scotland’s arthouse cinemas, with events taking place at Edinburgh’s Filmhouse and Glasgow’s GFT cinemas as well as at partner venues such as the CCA, also in Glasgow. But although cinemas are re-opening and audiences are returning this month, for its 13th iteration Take One Action is this year delivering its festival online.
The festival begins on September 16 and runs until September 27 and each of the 30 or so films will be available to view online. Also in the programme are live Q&A sessions as well as a series of workshops and conversations around many of the issues raised.
With three-quarters of the features directed by women (and even more of the shorts) and with nearly a third of the overall programme offering directed by women of colour, the festival offers a timely crucible for investigation into and discussion of many of the questions and issues concerning the world in 2020, whether it’s the environment, marginalised communities, LGBTQ+ rights or – the reason America’s cities are burning – institutional racism.
Among the highlights are the British premieres of Shalini Kantayya’s Coded Bias and Elegance Bratton’s Pier Kids. The first examines the use of AI in facial recognition software, highlighting how racism is built into the very the algorithms it runs on. The second looks at an area of downtown New York which has become a sanctuary of sorts for gay men and women of colour.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.