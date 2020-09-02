SCOTS who do not wear a face covering in shops or public transport should be required to provide evidence of their exemptions, a long-serving SNP MSP has said.

Christine Grahame, who is also a deputy presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament, said bus drivers and store managers feel "helpless and exasperated" by those flouting rules.

She said a requirement to provide evidence and stiffer fines would "deter non-compliance".

Nicola Sturgeon said the Scottish Government will keep the rules under review.

Official guidance states that those who are exempt for medical or other reasons do not currently have to provide proof.

But raising the issue at First Minister's Questions, Ms Graham said: "Bus drivers, store managers, shop assistants and the public often feel helpless and exasperated by the flouting of the use of face coverings by a growing minority, in my view.

"So is the Scottish Government considering upping the ante by requiring individuals to provide, if asked, albeit discreetly, evidence of their exemptions – I'm not suggesting GP notes by any means – together with stiffer fines?

"Both of which would deter non-compliance, assist the police and provide that added protection for the travelling and shopping public and release shop managers, shop assistants and bus drivers from the pressure that's sometimes put upon them to do something."

Responding, Ms Sturgeon said: "I think the police have got to continue to act with discretion, as they have been doing.

"In response to Christine Grahame's question about amending the enforcement regime, in a general sense we will keep that under review.

"We have changed the areas of enforcement on previous occasions and we will always consider doing that if we think that is necessary.

"Levels of fixed penalty fines for non-compliance will be something we consider.

"I think in terms of face coverings, people who have health reasons for not wearing a face covering, we have to continue to act sensitively to that.

"I know Christine Grahame does agree with that.

"Fundamentally here, we can and we will have enforcement regimes in place, but all of us have a duty here to do the right things for the right reasons, not simply because the law says we have to do it."

The First Minister added: "I think on face coverings, the vast majority of people are complying, but anybody who is not, and they don't have a good reason for not doing so, then I would urge them to really think about it.

"Because wearing a face covering is protecting other people, and other people wearing a face covering is protecting you.

"It is one of the best expressions of that collective solidarity that will get us through this crisis."