A FOURTH Scottish Labour MSP has called on Richard Leonard to resign as party leader.

Mark Griffin also stood down as Labour's social security spokesman at Holyrood today saying he no longer had confidence in his boss.

His action follows MSPs James Kelly, Jenny Marra and Daniel Johnson calling on Mr Leonard to quit after branding him an electoral liability.

It means four of the 22 MSPs under Mr Leonard have publicly demanded he resign.

The Daily Record report the resignation of Mr Griffin, a list MSP for Central Scotland.

In his resignation letter, he told Mr Leonard: “Your personal approval ratings are extremely concerning; less than half of the voting public know who you are, a majority of those who do have a negative opinion of your leadership and a majority of Scottish Labour voters have a negative opinion of your leadership.”

He also said he was speaking out after Mr Leonard threatened the three other rebel MSPs with deselection, saying they may not be the best people to stand at the 2021 election.

Mr Griffin said: “I had not planned on making any public intervention but feel compelled to, given the response to colleagues who have expressed their feelings on your leadership.

“You have labelled colleagues as disgruntled and factional for expressing opinions honestly and acting out of deep concern for the future of the Scottish Labour Party, and our ability to effectively represent the communities who depend on us.”

He continued: “We cannot hope to improve when any criticism, public or private, is dismissed as factional. I have had grave concerns about the future of the Scottish Labour Party for some time, especially following the disastrous European and General Election results.”

He concluded: “I do not have confidence in your ability, after three years in post, to turn the situation around. I hope you will consider resigning from your position as leader in the best interests of the Scottish Labour Party.”

In response to Mr Kelly quitting on Tuesday night, Mr Leonard said: “It is deeply disappointing that disgruntled MSPs who never supported my leadership would choose the day when the Scottish Government finally accepted a Labour policy demand of ten years - for a National Care Service - to try and wage an internal war."