AN UNNAMED individual has made a "formal objection" to the release of documents to Holyrood's inquiry into the Alex Salmond affair.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the Scottish Government is taking legal advice over the issue but indicated it could hold up their release.

It came as the cross-party committee of MSPs holding the inquiry called on the Government to rethink its decision to withhold documents by citing legal privilege.

Mr Swinney said information released must adhere to data protection requirements.

In a letter to the inquiry, he said: "This has included notifying any named individual whose personal data is included in the documents in advance of submission to the committee, and notifying them of their legal right to object.

"This notification process has therefore been carried out for the fourth tranche of documents, about the investigation of complaints, which is in its final stages of preparation.

"A formal objection has been received by the Scottish Government on behalf of an individual in response to our notification.

"In considering the points made in that objection we are taking further legal advice about the options available to us in order to be able to submit to the committee the range of documents which we would like to send.

"The process of resolving this position will have a bearing on when the Scottish Government will be able to submit this tranche of documents to the Committee, and I will update you as soon as I have further information."

MSPs are examining how the Government botched an in-house probe into sexual misconduct claims made against Mr Salmond in 2018.

The former first minister had the exercise set aside in a judicial review at the Court of Session, forcing ministers to admit it had been unfair, unlawful and "tainted by apparent bias" because the lead investigating official had been in prior contact with his accusers.

The collapse of the Government's case in January 2019 left taxpayers with a £500,000 legal bill for Mr Salmond's costs, and the Holyrood inquiry is investigating what happened.

MSPs have pushed ministers to waive the legal privilege they are using to withhold some documents.

Linda Fabiani, convener of the inquiry committee, has now written to Mr Swinney to raise concerns over how scrutiny can be carried out without access to such information.

She said: "The committee is of the opinion that these are exceptional circumstances.

"Central to the committee’s remit is how the Scottish Government dealt with complaints against the former first minister and how it approached the judicial review of its handling of those complaints.

"The committee fails to see how it can conduct effective scrutiny when the Scottish Government is withholding all communications about the judicial review proceedings."

She added: "Given the Government’s repeated commitments to cooperating with the committee, and to provide it with the information it requires, a decision to waive privilege in these circumstances would be a necessary step towards fulfilling these commitments."