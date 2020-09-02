A man, 35, has been left with a major head injury after he was seriously assaulted outside popular Leith pub The Spey Lounge on Thursday morning.
The incident happened at around 1am outside the bar on Leith Walk, Edinburgh.
He was rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to receive treatment for the serious head wound.
Police in Edinburgh are now appealing for information after the 35-year-old man was seriously assaulted in the early hours of Thursday 27 August.
They believe their suspect to be male, but have no further information at this point.
Detective Inspector Clark Martin, of Edinburgh CID, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and witnessed the assault but has not yet spoken to police to come forward.
“I would also ask anyone who was driving in the area and has a dash-cam to check back and see if there is any footage that may be able to assist our investigation.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 0307 of 27 August, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
