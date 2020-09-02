RICHARD Leonard has admitted his party is being convulsed by an “internal war” after four of his MSPs demanded he resign as Scottish Labour leader.

Mr Leonard said he would fight on if formally challenged for the leadership and warned of retribution of those who today demanded he step down.

He suggested the rebel MSPs had forgotten what a “privilege” it was to serve as a Labour MSP and had lost faith in the party’s ability to win votes and seats in the 2021 election.

Mr Leonard also set himself the target of “a significant increase” in the number of Labour MSPs elected next May.

The party won 24 in 2016, one of whom, Ken Macintosh, cut his ties to becomes Presiding Officer, but polls suggest the party could be reduced to 18 MSPs in a few months’ time.

A recent YouGov poll put Scottish Labour on 14 per cent support in both constituencies and the regional lists, with more than half of Scots barely knowing who Mr Leonard was despite him leading the party since November 2017.

MSPs James Kelly, Jenny Marra, Daniel Johnson and Mark Griffin today called for Mr Leonard to resign, saying they has lost confidence in him and the party was heading for an electoral catastrophe if he stayed.

Mr Kelly also resigned his shadow cabinet position on justice.

Speaking to STV News, Mr Leonard insisted he would lead Scottish Labour into the coming Holyrood election, despite losing both MEPS and six of seven MPs in elections last year.

He said the party’s message had been squeezed out by constitutional issues in 2019, but people were “resetting their dials” because of the pandemic towards jobs and health.

He said Scottish Labour had “moved the agenda on significantly”, and the its policies on jobs, social care, public ownership of the railways and housing chimed with electors.

He said: “When we get to May of next year I do not intend to fail. I’ll be fighting for every vote and for every seat. My ambition is to see a significant increase in the number of Labour MSPs returned to the Scottish Parliament.”

Turning to those MSPs who had demanded he walked the plank, he said pointedly that he wanted “to see some new blood” at Holyrood, and people with optimism.

He said: “We need to see an injection of new voices, a more diverse profile of people.

“We want some new candidates coming through so that the Scottish Labour party’s represented by people who understand just what a privilege it is to be a Labour member of the Scottish Parliament.”

Asked if his critics had forgotten that, he said: “Well I think perhaps they have”.

Asked what should happen to them, he suggested party members could reject in the forthcoming regional list rankings, which will determine their chances of re-election.

He said: “There is a selection process which the Labour party undertakes.

“We are about to enter a selection process to see who is on our regional lists, and party members will have to make a decision about whether they want to return people who have got some faith in the party’s ability to win votes and win seats next year, or whether they want to see people returned who perhaps don’t share that view.

“I want to see people with optimism, enthusiasm and some new energy coming in to the Parliament.”

Asked if he wanted to see the MSPs calling for him to go make a return to Holyrood, he accused them of creating an “internal war” in Scottish Labour.

He said: “That will be for the membership to decide and people will take a view about whether their decision to mount an internal war at this time is serving the best interests of the Labour party, and serving the best interests of the people we are seeking to represent.”

Asked if he would fight if a formal challenge was made to his leadership, he said: “Yes I would, absolutely I would fight on. Because I believe that I do have the confidence and the faith and the support of members of the Scottish Labour Party across the country.

“And so I am keen to demonstrate that I am in tune with them, that it’s Labour that’s promoting the people’s priorities, and we are winning those arguments.”

The prospect of a lengthy contest is likely to deter a challenger, as it would leave them very little time to establish themselves before the election if they won.









