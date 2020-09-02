Glasgow Council Leader Susan Aitken has slammed the suggestion that Glasgow escaped an Aberdeen-style lockdown because it voted in favour of Scottish independence.

Aberdeen City Council Douglas Lumsden made the claims that Glasgow had been offered preferential treatment in response to Nicola Sturgeon's announcement last night.

The First Minister revealed that indoor gatherings would be banned but pubs and restaurants would remain open in Glasgow City, West Dumbartonshire and East Renfrewshire.

However, when Aberdeen was forced into the country's first local lockdown, pubs were ordered to close immediately and a five-mile travel limit was introduced.

READ MORE: Glasgow lockdown restrictions: Here's what it means for you

Douglas Lumsden took to Twitter to criticise the discrepancies in the two local lockdowns.

He said: "Glasgow is a "yes" city so escapes the lockdown Aberdeen had."

In a series of further tweets, he added: I hope that @NicolaSturgeon will explain to businesses in Aberdeen that were forced to close, why Glasgow businesses are not being forced to close.

"Aberdeen was locked down for three weeks, no hospitality, no travel, no visiting. Glasgow lockdown = no visiting.

"Glasgow lockdown. No household gatherings so meet your pals in the pub instead."

Now, Glasgow Council Leader Susan Aitken has hit out at the Tory councillor, branding the tweets 'Trumpist' and criticising the Conservative party's "political exploitation" of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet posted this afternoon in response to Douglas Lumsden, she said:

"Because the public health evidence here shows transmission has not been from the operation of businesses but within & between households.

"Every time I think the Tories can’t sink lower in their political exploitation of this virus...This is utterly irresponsible Trumpist stuff."

Because the public health evidence here shows transmission has not been from the operation of businesses but within & between households.

Every time I think the Tories can’t sink lower in their political exploitation of this virus...This is utterly irresponsible Trumpist stuff. https://t.co/0sFSsuwpRV — Susan Aitken (@SusaninLangside) September 2, 2020

Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday that people living in Glasgow City, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire could not host people from other households in their own homes, or visit another person's home.

The First Minister defended her decision to keep pubs open, and said she understands the frustration felt by many, and that Scots will be "wondering why we have done X and not Y".

READ MORE: Glasgow lockdown: Douglas Lumsden says city escaped 'Aberdeen' lockdown over Yes vote

She set out the rationale and logic behind the government's decision to impose certain restrictions.

Ms Sturgeon said: "Our data suggests that spread in and between households is driving much of the transmission just now.

"That doesn’t mean there are no cases in pubs etc - but unlike in Aberdeen, pub clusters don’t appear, at this stage, to be main driver. That analysis has guided decisions based on data, clinical advice is that restricting household gatherings indoors - where it is most difficult to keep physical distance - is vital."