I SYMPATHISE greatly with Linda Watson and her mother and the situation they find themselves in ("‘The rest is back to normality but I can’t hold my mum’s hand’", The Herald, September 1). As a family we have recently had the misfortune to enter the social care system in Scotland. Until about five weeks ago my father, who suffers from dementia, still stayed in his own home with a lot of family support. Following a worsening of dementia symptoms and other health issues he was admitted to hospital.

After a two-week stay with one designated visitor each day he was transferred to an assessment unit in a care home in order to plan for his future needs. On transfer he was immediately put into isolation for 14 days. He had no idea where he was or why he was there. He was not permitted any family visits, only seeing staff from the home, who no matter how caring, were total strangers. We rely on making a short telephone call to the home each day to find out about his condition and the reports they give us are concerning. At the end of the 14 days he will be allowed one 20-minute visit per week by appointment. After the end of the assessment he is likely to be placed in long-term care which will mean a second period of isolation for a further 14 days. This is despite the fact that so far he has had at least four negative Covid tests.