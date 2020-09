I CAN’T remember the location of the cinema but I distinctly remember the audience reaction. In the awed darkness of the auditorium, several hundred filmgoers, having just watched the final scene in Braveheart, erupted in spontaneous applause. Some even stood up to cheer. I had never seen that sort of emotional reaction to a film before. In the later words of Neal Ascherson, “Nobody was prepared for the impact of Braveheart in 1995, a wildly crude Hollywood distortion of the Wallace story which knocked Scotland over”.

Yes, Braveheart is entertaining hokum; yes, it takes all sorts of regrettable liberties with the historical record (Mel Gibson says in his DVD audio commentary that it was “cinematic whimsy” to have Wallace meet the French princess; referencing another controversial moment, he acknowledges, “we adhered to history where we could but we hyped it up when the legend let us”). And yes, those are Irish uilleann pipes soundtracking a Scottish memorial service, Gibson having decided that traditional Scottish bagpipes sounded like a scalded cat.