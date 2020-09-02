ONE of the UK's biggest trade unions has been branded "institutionally sexist" after an official inquiry found that bullying, misogyny, cronyism and sexual harassment were "endemic" within the organisation.

Barrister Karon Monaghan, QC, said "fundamental change" is required in the GMB.

She was appointed earlier this year to conduct an independent inquiry after the sudden resignation of Tim Roache as general secretary amid allegations of misconduct, which he has denied.

Barbara Plant, the union's national president, said the report "makes sad and difficult reading".

She said: "On behalf of GMB, I apologise to all those who have experienced sexual harassment or bullying within the union.

"It's clear that real and lasting change is needed for us to become a safe and inclusive place for all."

Ms Monaghan's report said: "The GMB is institutionally sexist.

"The general secretaries and all regional secretaries are, and always have been, men.

"Women are underrepresented throughout the GMB's ranks.

"There is significant job segregation at regional level, with officer grades disproportionately filled by men and staff grades disproportionately filled by women.

"Branches are male dominated with limited female participation, and are often organised in a way that deters women members' participation.

"Bullying, misogyny, cronyism and sexual harassment are endemic within the GMB.

"The culture in the GMB is one of heavy drinking and late night socialising, salacious gossip and a lack of professionalism.

"The GMB's policies and practices are not sufficiently clear or robust to deal with sexual harassment among employees or members."

She said regional secretaries hold "disproportionate power" and many use this "to bully and manipulate members of the GMB’s lay bodies".

She added: "Fundamental change is required if the GMB is to meet its promise to women in the GMB and to women in society more widely."