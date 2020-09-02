NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has announced that evidence of Covid-19 transmission has emerged in two Glasgow high schools.
The health board has been carrying out contact tracing at Lochend Community High School and Hutchesons’ Grammar School, saying there is some evidence of the virus being passed within the premises.
It comes the day after the city had lockdown restrictions reimposed as the spread of a Covid-19 cluster was being linked to different households.
An NHS GGC spokesman said: “There is evidence of transmission of the virus amongst a small number of cases in school settings and this is being carefully managed.
“Control measures have been put in place and we are monitoring the situation.
“To respect and maintain patient confidentiality, no further details will be released.”
Health officials said the situation was being "carefully managed."
Last week, of the 29,500 tested, only 37 came back with positive results.
And two weeks ago, 17,500 children aged between two and 17 were tested and 49 tests came back positive.
The news comes as Glasgow city, West Dumbartonshire and East Renfrewshire are facing renewed lockdown restrictions.
