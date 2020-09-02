WHY would anyone want to go abroad when there is so much natural splendour on our doorsteps?
That's a question one rain-soaked Scot was asking himself when he posted a video of a rainy excursion in the Scottish countryside.
With continued uncertainty surrounding holidays as travel restrictions begin to lift and other restrictions come back into force - many Scots have been struggling to choose whether to spend their holidays home or away during the recent summer months.
READ MORE: Munro-bagging: Record broken as Scottish runner conquers 282 Munros in 31 days
While the list of countries free from quarantine measures continues to change, the unpredictable nature of the coronavirus pandemic has prompted more and more Scots to stay close to home for a “staycation” instead of going abroad.
Edinburgh-based travel writer Stuart Kenny is one such traveller who opted to stay in Scotland.
Don't worry, today's rain is tomorrow's whisky! 😉🥃 Happy travels ☺️ - Amanda— VisitScotland (@VisitScotland) September 2, 2020
In a soggy video captured earlier today, he joked: "I dont understand why people are going abroad and risking having to quarantine when you can just go on holiday in Scotland.
"It’s really nice."
READ MORE: Shetland teen's project to end gender-based violence receives police backing
But now Visit Scotland have responded and reassured Stuart not to worry.
In reponse to Stuart's video, Amanda from Visit Scotland replied: "Don't worry, today's rain is tomorrow's whisky!"
I guess that's called seeing the bright side.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.