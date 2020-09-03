A couple who were due to fly out to Greece today have hit out at quarantine differences in Scotland and England which they say could affect their insurance claim.

Tom and Carol Jackson, who are from Uddingston in Lanarkshire, booked the holiday on Saturday before the Scottish Government added the country to the quarantine list earlier this week.

The couple decided to cancel the trip today because they are both business owners and said they would not be able to go into quarantine for 14 days, restrictions which come into force on Thursday morning.

UK ministers are now facing pressure to decide whether tourists returning to England from Greece should quarantine, after Scotland and Wales introduced their own measures.

Wales has asked arrivals from the Greek island Zakynthos to quarantine, while travel company Tui cancelled all holidays to a resort on the Greek island after virus clusters.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Mr Jackson said: "We've decided to stay in rainy Scotland.

"I was very surprised (about the country being added to quarantine list) because the rate number was well below 20 - it was 14.1.

"We spent £1300 and as of yet we don't seem to be getting it back because the quarantine was put on so late and also because it's not a UK-wide quarantine.

Mrs Jackson added: "We only decided to go on Saturday but we are both business owners so there is no way we can do 14 days in quarantine.

"I totally understand what the Scottish Government are doing but there are islands in Greece which are really, really low. Much lower than Scotland. It's probably safer to be there than here.

"I think it's totally unfair that because the government have taken this decision we can't go.

"It's always been a risk but it's back to that point where the develoved government decisions are not being recognised by the travel industries."