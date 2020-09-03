THE YOUTH wing of Scottish Labour has called for Jackie Baillie to step in and halt “co-ordinated attacks” against Richard Leonard.

Mr Leonard has come under fire after four MSPs and one of Sir Keir Starmer’s frontbenchers called on him to step aside ahead of next year’s Holyrood election.

Despite only four of Mr Leonard's MSPs calling for him to quit, very few of the party’s Holyrood group have publicly spoken out in support of him, including deputy leader Jackie Baillie.

Ms Baillie was appointed Mr Leonard’s deputy and the party’s finance spokesperson in April – eight months after being sacked by him.

Scottish Young Labour has now issued a statement of “support and solidarity” with Mr Leonard – and called on Ms Baillie to publicly back him.

The statement said: “The latest in these co-ordinated attacks against Richard are extremely frustrating, especially given the upcoming election in eight months.

please see below our statement in support of Richard Leonard. ✊🏻🌹 pic.twitter.com/xrU1K9e31v — Scottish Young Labour (@scotsyounglab) September 2, 2020

“Undermining the leadership does not help us win seats to ensure that the platforms Richard has laid out will happen – platforms that would change and help the lives if so many people – all it does is distract from the hard work that could make these a reality.

“Richard has been campaigning tirelessly and it’s disappointing to think that while doing so, some were planning how to oust him. We need to unite behind him and his transformative plans for real change in Scotland.

“We would also urge deputy leader Jackie Baillie to lend her support and condemn this behaviour.”

Ms Baillie’s office has been contacted for comment.