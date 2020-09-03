Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and his family have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Hollywood star revealed he and his wife, Lauren Hashian, had a "rough go" of the virus, while four-year-old Jasmine and two-year-old Tiana experienced "a little sore throat" but no other symptoms.

Johnson said he ended up catching the “relentless and unforgiving” virus from “very close family friends” despite being "very disciplined" and being in lockdown since March.

The 48-year-old announced the news on Instagram and urged fans to take the virus seriously.

READ MORE: Why are pubs not closing? Nicola Sturgeon explains new coronavirus lockdown restrictions in Greater Glasgow

“I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family," he said.

“And for me personally too, as well. And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past. I’ve got knocked about and got my ass kicked a little bit in the past with some challenges.

“But testing positive for Covid-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.”

He added: “But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We are on the other end of it, we are on the other side. We are no longer contagious and we are, thank God, we are healthy.”

Johnson urged people to wear a mask.

He said: “It baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing masks and make it part of a political agenda.”

Johnson added: “It has nothing to do with politics. Wear your mask. It is a fact and it is the right thing to do and it is the responsible thing to do.”