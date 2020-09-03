A slaughterhouse has closed with immediate effect and local care home visits have been suspended after a major outbreak of coronavirus in the Highlands.
Grantown, near Aviemore, has seen positive case numbers jump from a small cluster of five to 31 in just two days.
Of those cases, 29 are linked to Millers of Speyside abattoir, who has taken the decision to close for the next two weeks.
Bosses say it is a voluntary closure, and they have been cooperating fully with the investigation into the outbreak.
Health chiefs say they are aware of links with the care sector, and have advised local care homes to suspend visiting with immediate effect due to the increase in numbers.
Dr Tim Allison, Director of Public Health with NHS Highland, said: “NHS Highland and partners are working together to manage this community outbreak.
"Our Health Protection Team is following up with contacts and the appropriate advice is being given to those identified.
“We would also like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that the virus can recur even in rural communities and so everyone should continue to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, wear a face-covering when in enclosed spaces, clean your hands and surfaces regularly and immediately self-isolate if you develop symptoms.”
