Furious Scots politicians have publicly clashed over whether the 2014 Scottish independence referendum was a "once in a generation" vote.

The new leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Douglas Ross, sparked fury online after comments made on BBC's The Nine on Wednesday night.

"I am a staunch defender of Scotland's strong, integral place in the United Kingdom," he told presenters.

"I agree with everyone who signed the Edinburgh Agreement for the 2014 referendum that they would accept the result of that vote just six years ago, and it would be a once in a generation event."

SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford told Ross to "stop lying", and said his comments were "desperate stuff".

He tweeted: "There is nothing in the Edinburgh declaration that says it is once in a generation. @Douglas4Moray so stop lying about it.

"You have become like @BorisJohnson, telling the truth has become separated from reality. You are losing the argument, this is desperate stuff."

Tory MSP Annie Wells weighed in on the debate, directing a message to Blackford: "Come on Ian..... you must remember the Edinburgh agreement that Nicola and Alex signed. I can jog your memory if you like?"

But Blackford responded on Thursday morning, stating: "Let’s deal with the facts rather than Tory lies. No such thing in the agreement as you can see. Perhaps an apology due?"

The Edinburgh Agreement states that the Scottish and UK Governments agreed the referendum should "deliver a fair test and a decisive expression to the views of people in Scotland and a result that everyone will respect."

It also added: "The date of the poll will be for the Scottish Parliament to determine and will be set out in the Referendum Bill to be introduced by the Scottish Government.

"The Order requires the poll for this referendum to be held on a day with no other poll provided for by legislation of the Scottish Parliament."