A Glasgow bar has closed its doors after a customer "broke guidelines" and visited the pub after testing positive for coronavirus.
Bag O' Nails in the city's West End confirmed they will remain closed after a member of the public entered their premises and had confirmed positive for the virus.
The Partick bar updated disappointed customers on Thursday morning and said all customers and staff have been contacted by the NHS Scotland and advised to self-isolate.
"Unfortunately at this moment in time Bag O’Nails is going to have to remain shut," they said in a Facebook post. "We worked tirelessly post lockdown to put in measures and guidelines to protect our customers and staff and provide a safe environment for everyone to enjoy.
"However, a member of the public has entered our premises and has been confirmed positive for Covid-19.
"They broke government guidelines for isolation and now ourselves and other bars in the area are suffering for it.
They added: "This decision is purely based on the safety and well being of every member of staff that works here and all of you that come to enjoy our bar. "
We have contacted Bag O' Nails for more information.
