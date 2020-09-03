SOME 27 Scottish MPs are leading the UK parliamentarian support for an appeal to UK ministers raising concerns current EU-inspired laws banning chlorine-washed chicken and hormone-treated beef could be changed without a vote in parliament.

The Scottish MPs, solely SNP representatives are among dozens of senior politicians who have supported the non-partisan letter to international trade Liz Truss MP and environment, food and rural affairs secretary George Eustice MP highlighting on-going concerns surrounding the government’s manifesto pledge to protect food standards as trade deals are negotiated with the United States, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Farmers in the US are allowed to feed beef with hormones and wash chickens with chlorine solution in order to maximise productivity.

But both of these practices are currently banned in the EU. The US demands that ban should be lifted.

The appeal has been instigated by consumer organisation Which? whose research shows the majority (95%) of British consumers believe the UK’s current high food standards should be maintained and nearly three-quarters (72%) are strongly opposed to imports of food produced to lower standards such as chlorinated chicken and beef injected with hormones.

They are concerned that food standards could be negotiated away as the UK chases post-Brexit trade deals.

The 27 SNP MPs were among 36 MPs from around the UK to support the move.

Included among the MPs backing the letter is Philippa Whitford, SNP shadow health and social care secretary and Stewart Hosie, the party's shadow international trade secetary.

It has also been signed by rebel Tory Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish, who tabled a failed amendment to the Agriculture bill which sought to protect UK farmers from low-standard food imports.

It comes as the new Scottish Conservative party leader Douglas Ross was accused of "duplicity" after he said he would vote against allowing UK imports of chlorinated chicken and hormone-fed beef - having failed three times to support a mechanism for a ban in the space of less than four months.

Which? says that while the government has made welcome commitments in parliament to protect the UK’s world-leading food standards regime, it has resisted efforts to have these included in the Agriculture or Trade Bills - maintaining that existing laws ban food produced to lower standards in the UK.

Which? says it has concerns - supported by a growing body of expert opinion - that some of these laws could be changed using secondary legislation.

The letter calls on the government to reassure millions of consumers that it will maintain the existing bans and will not ask this parliament at any stage to change the law. It also asks the government to provide much-needed clarity about what is entailed by its commitments, so the public can have confidence that food standards will not be undermined.

Anabel Hoult, chief executive of Which?, said: “Despite the government’s pledges to protect food standards in future trade deals, the public remains concerned that the ban on chlorine-washed chicken and beef-injected hormones could be dropped without proper scrutiny.

“As parliament returns, the government must address these concerns by clarifying its commitment to protect food standards and giving a cast-iron guarantee that it will not, in this parliament, seek to remove this ban from the statute books.”

More than 200,000 people have joined Which’s Save Our Food Standards campaign and signed a petition calling on the government to uphold these hard won protections as the UK negotiates new trade deals.

In the next few months, trade talks will intensify as the government attempts to secure deals before the transition period with the EU ends. However, public support is needed for these deals to be deemed a success.

The letter written by Ms Hoult says: "We recognise that the government has made commitments to honour its manifesto promise not to compromise on the UK’s high environmental protection, animal welfare and food standards.

"The Government has said it has not included these commitments in the Trade or Agriculture Bills due to pre-existing legislation covering these issues.

"However, there remains public concern about how easily these laws could be changed using secondary legislation.

"To provide reassurance and clarity on this issue we are calling on the government to confirm that it will uphold food standards by maintaining the bans on chicken treated with chlorine and beef injected with hormones, and that it will not, at any stage, ask this Parliament to remove these bans from the statute books.

"We also ask for clarification regarding what is included in the scope of the government’s commitment to uphold food standards so people can have confidence that standards will not be undermined.

"As Parliament resumes and trade negotiations enter their next stages, it is vital that the government reassures the public and sends a strong and positive message to trading partners that the UK is ready to strike ambitious trade deals on the basis of working together to improve food standards."