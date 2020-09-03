KEIR Starmer has pledged his support to under-pressure Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard – despite one of his frontbenchers calling for him to “consider his position”.
The UK Labour leader has stressed he has a “good working relationship” with Mr Leonard, who is under pressure to resign ahead of next year’s Holyrood election.
Four MSPs, including two now-former portfolio holders, want Mr Leonard to step aside – fearing the party faces annihilation at May’s Scottish Parliament election.
This morning, Rachel Reeves, who sits in Sir Keir’s shadow cabinet, called on Mr Leonard to “consider his position”, but then stressed his future was a decision for Scottish Labour.
Sir Keir has backed Mr Leonard continuing in his position.
Speaking to STV, he said: “Richard Leonard and I have got a very good working relationship, and we're totally focused on the elections in May next year.
"We both know we have to rebuild trust in the Labour party and that's what we're doing."
