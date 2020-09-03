There has been one new death announced in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 as 101 new positive cases were announced today.

The death, however, happened in August but has only just being confirmed as being linked to Covid-19.

The Scottish Government announced that 259 patients are currently being treated for confirmed or suspected coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland.

Of the new cases, there are 53 in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

Four people are in intensive care.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Scotland now stands at 20,889.

A total of 2,496 people have died from testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland.