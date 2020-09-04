AT first thought, it doesn’t instantly spring to mind as a dangerous item, but President Trump managed to get “soup” trending after declaring it was being used as a lethal weapon by anarchists in the United States.

Soup?

He specifically referenced “cans” of soup, although later said “bags" and said they were really “made perfect” to use as weapons by protestors.

His comments came in the wake of continuing civil unrest in the US?

Kenosha, Wisconsin, is the latest city to be engulfed by civil unrest after police shot black man, Jacob Blake, in the back, leaving him paralysed on August 23, but Trump’s rant was from July 31 at a White House meeting with the National Association of Police Organizations Leadership.

What did the President say?

Speaking in the wake of protests following the death of black man George Floyd in Minneapolis when a police officer kneeled on his neck, the President went off on a tangent about soup. He said anarchists “have cans of soup, soup, and they throw the cans of soup. That’s better than a brick because you can’t throw a brick, it’s too heavy, but a can of soup you can really put some power into that, right?”

Bags of soup?

President Trump added: “You have people coming over with big bags of soup, big bags of soup, and they lay it on the ground and the anarchists take it and they start throwing it at our cops and if it hits you, that’s worse than a brick because it’s got force. It’s the perfect size, it’s made perfect. And when they get caught they say ‘No, this is just soup for my family’ and the media says ‘This is just soup, these people are very, very innocent.’”

Soup began trending?

The clip of Trump’s soup speech began circulating on social media and quickly became the subject of a multitude of memes, although on June 6, police in Portland in the US did post an image of one canned item that had been thrown at officers - a tin of garbanzo beans.

The “Soup Nazi?”

Fans of 1990s US comedy Seinfeld were among those to get #soupnazi trending in the wake of Trump’s remarks, in reference to an episode of the series where a soup stand owner is known as the "Soup Nazi" due to his insistence on strict rules for placing an order. The soup seller was based on real Manhattan soup vendor, Al Yeganeh, who would routinely shout “No soup for you!”

Soup’s most famous cultural reference?

The most instantly recognisable reference would be Andy Warhol's "Campbell's Soup Cans", produced in the early 60s and consisting of 32 canvases each with a painting of one of the iconic cans.

But was the President on to something?

A secondary school in Alabama made headlines in 2015 when it told pupils to bring cans of soup to school to use as a weapon in the event of a school shooting, saying the cans could be utilised to "stun the intruder or even knock him out until the police arrive". The letter added, "We realise at first this may seem odd, however, it is a practice that would catch an intruder off-guard", going on to say that the "canned good item will give the students a sense of empowerment to protect themselves”.