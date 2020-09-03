A care home that had 10 residents dies from an outbreak of Covid-19 is set to be taken into public hands.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman announced that the Home Farm care home in Portree, Skye, would be getting bought by NHS Highland.

The care home is currently operated by HC-One will see all its staff will transfer over into the NHS and £900,000 worth of additional funding will be provided.

The constituency MSP for the Isle of Skye has welcomed confirmation from the Health Secretary Jeane Freeman that NHS Highland is to purchase and run Home Farm care home in Portree.

Whilst acknowledging that the past few months have been “distressing for every relative and friend of the residents of Home Farm”, Kate Forbes MSP added that the intervention from NHS Highland – coupled with financial support from the Scottish Government – guaranteed the long-term future of the home.

The constituency MSP for Skye said: “The past few months have been distressing for every relative and friend of the residents of Home Farm. I understand that the Care Inspectorate reports demonstrate why they were right to take swift, robust, legal action against the independent owners of Home Farm, HC-One.

“Since that point, NHS Highland have effectively been running the home in terms of management, staff and support and the standard of care has rapidly and significantly increased.

“I am delighted that NHS Highland will be taking over the care home formally with financial support from the Scottish Government.

“I have said from the very beginning that Home Farm must continue to offer care in Skye over the long term. This announcement allows for that to happen.

“I know that nothing will compensate for the distress, grief and agonies of the last few months for those that have lost loved ones or been worried about the health of their friends and family but I hope this announcement provides the reassurance that care home residents in Skye will receive the highest standard of care in Portree.”