ONE person is said to be intensive care following an outbreak of Covid-19 at a Glasgow factory said to be affecting 13 employees.

Contact tracing is underway after the virus spread amongst staff at the All About Health (AAH) pharmaceutical warehouse in Polmadie.

According to a source there are now 13 cases with one member of staff being treated in intensive care.

A total of 30 employees are said to have been tested for the virus, which was said to be the 'entire backshift.'

A source claimed that the company had failed to take the health and safety of staff seriously saying masks had only recently been made mandatory.

A spokeswoman for AAH said: "We can confirm that, unfortunately, some colleagues from the AAH Pharmaceuticals’ warehouse in Glasgow have tested positive for Covid-19.

"As a result, we have asked some other employees to self-isolate at home and take a Covid test as soon as possible.

"The warehouse has been deep cleaned including fogging.

"The safety of our colleagues and customers is our priority and we are liaising with Public Health Scotland to ensure that we are taking all the steps that they advise.

"We wish our colleagues a full recovery and we’re in contact with them offering advice and support.

A spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said it could not comment on cases of the virus but confirmed that Test and Protect systems were underway.

It comes as a coronavirus cluster has been identified at an East Kilbride pharmaceutical distribution firm.

The “small cluster” was confirmed at Ethigen Ltd, a pharmaceutical distributing firm.

NHS Lanarkshire confirmed test and protect staff have been contacting close contacts.