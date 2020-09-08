This soup is luxuriously creamy – but without the cream. It’s a sweet but savoury soup which is warming on the autumn days.
SWEET POTATO AND COCONUT SOUP
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
4 x sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped
1x large onion – diced
1 x garlic clove chopped
1tbsp vegetable oil
1 vegetable stock cube
400ml tin coconut milk
Salt
Black pepper
Method
In a large pan, heat the oil and slowly cook the shallots and garlic until soft. Next add the sweet potatoes. Season with a small amount of salt and continue cooking for around five minutes. Add the vegetable stock to the pan and add enough water to just cover the potatoes. Cook on a slow heat until tender. Remove from the heat and add the coconut milk. Transfer to a food processor and blend until smooth.
Season with salt and pepper and serve with crusty bread.
