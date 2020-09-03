NICOLA Sturgeon has confirmed that hospital admissions data in Scotland is being investigated amid claims that the number of Covid patients may have been overcounted.

The First Minister said she expected to be able to provide an update on the figures next week.

It comes after the Herald reported that Professor Carl Heneghan, the director of the Centre for Evidence-based Medicine at Oxford University, believed there was a a "potential substantial" issue with current data.

Prof Heneghan noted that based on figures as of August 28, there were 255 patients in hospital in Scotland who had tested positive for Covid, compared to 430 in England.

He added that calculating the difference on the basis of the number of Covid patients in a hospital bed per million population in each country meant that the patient rate in Scotland would be nearly nine times higher - 46.8 per million compared to 7.7 per million in England.

Prof Heneghan said the reason for the disparity was "not clear", but suggested that the number could have been inflated if Scotland was counting people in hospital as having Covid if they had tested positive at any time, as opposed to in the past 14 days.

He wrote: "This is similar to the problem with the [Public Health England] issue with deaths in England, which meant previously that everyone who has ever had Covid at any time must die with Covid too."

A previous blog by Prof Heneghan triggered a review of how PHE was recording Covid deaths after it emerged that England was the only part of the UK not to apply a 28 day cut-off.

As a result, someone who had tested positive for Covid three months previously and recovered could still be counted as a Covid death, even if they were hit by a bus.

Referring to the Herald report during today's Covid briefing, Ms Sturgeon said the possibility that Scotland was overstating the number of people being treated for Covid in hospital was "something we have been investigating for a few weeks".

She said: "NHS boards have conducted an audit of the figures.

"This audit is trying to identify which patients have tested positive within the last 14 or 28 days, how many of them are still being treated for Covid-related illnesses, and how many - although they might have tested positive for Covid some time ago - are now actually being treated for other conditions.

"I hope to be able to give an update on that next week once we've got the full outcome of that, and therefore at that point I will be able to set out any changes in how we report hospital cases."