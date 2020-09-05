Corneal blindness is the 4th most common type of blindness that affects the global population. However, it is also much easier to cure than many people might realise. In fact, with continued effort and research, this affliction might even be completely curable by 2035. Let’s take a look at how this could come to pass.

Corneal blindness is described as a decrease in vision or even a complete loss of vision due to a disease of the cornea. There are several causes of this, including a vitamin A deficiency, eye trauma, or an infection of some sort.

Though it only affects 5% of the world’s blind population, it is still understandably devastating for those who have to live with this condition. It is also frequently found amongst populations that do not have the highest standard of living. If the main breadwinner of a family unit develops corneal blindness, it can have a massive knock-on effect for the rest of the family.

How Do We Treat Corneal Blindness?

Luckily, corneal blindness can be easier to treat than other types, and it can even fully restore someone’s sight to them. This is usually done with a corneal transplant. The cornea is the clear outer layer of your eye and it is an option for those who are filling out organ donor lists. Corneal transplants are one of the most common types of transplants that happen around the world.

Obviously, no transplant surgery can be described as cheap, and the people who need it the most often come from very poor areas or backgrounds. That is why the work of people like Tej Kohli and the Save Sight Registries are so important. They are helping those who need the treatment the most to get the help they need at no cost to them. It is a selfless pursuit, that could impact millions of lives.

How Do We Eradicate Corneal Blindness?

Treating corneal blindness is only the first step we need to take. It is also incredibly important that we put in plenty of steps to prevent further cases developing. Since corneal blindness is often caused by environmental factors, this can make it easier to do than something that could be primarily hereditary.

By making sure that people have a good standard of living at home and supplying PPE to dangerous worksites where the eye could be harmed, we will be able to prevent many cases of corneal blindness before they take root. This is incredibly important and could help to make numbers drop rapidly.

With this two-pronged attack between treatment and cause, we should see a decrease in the number of cases. This will soon put us well on the track to eradicating corneal blindness by 2035. Doing so will be a massive step forward in not just our lives but in medical science too. Who knows what we could learn as we fight to eradicate this illness throughout the world?

To find our more about the The Tej Kohli Foundation visit their website www.tejkohlifoundation.com