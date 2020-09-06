Location: Crinan Wood, Argyll

Grade: Easy forest walk

Distance: 2 miles/3.5km

Time: 1-2 hours

Crinan Wood lies to the south of the Crinan Canal in Knapdale and is about 12km from Lochgilphead. The Crinan woods are one of the last remnants of an extensive forest that once covered much of Argyll. Like the nearby woods at Taynish, Crinan Wood is of international importance for its wide variety of flora and fauna.

This is an ancient woodland where you can see buzzards, redstarts, tree creepers and wood warblers. You might also catch a sight of roe deer, fox and red squirrel. The walk through the wood is not a long one but there are one or two very fine viewpoints that offer far-flung panoramas of the surrounding countryside, and seascapes.

This walk has been waymarked by the Woodland Trust. The Trust bought Crinan Wood in 1988 and is actively managing the wood to ensure its future survival. The area to the north of the Crinan Canal is generally considered to be the cradle of Scotland – around 500AD the first Scots arrived here from Ireland and created their kingdom, known as Dalriada. The nearby hill of Dunadd is thought to be the place where Scotland’s first kings were crowned.

The Crinan Canal was completed in 1809. It runs between Ardrishaig and Crinan and has 15 locks. A car park lies alongside the canal basin and this walk begins at Lock 14.

From the outset the path climbs fairly steeply to the top of the ridge, a great spot to stop, relax, and catch your breath. The views are good too, out over the Dorus Mor and the Isle of Jura. Beyond the Dorus Mor lie the equally dangerous waters of the Corryvreckan whirlpool between Jura and Scarba. It’s said that on a wild day you can hear the roar of the churning waters of the whirlpool from this viewpoint. The turbulent waters of the Dorus Mor, the Great Door, saw the demise of the world’s first steam-powered paddle boat, the Comet. She went down in December 1820. You can also see Ben More on the Isle of Mull, and the Paps of Jura.

Once you’ve got your breath back continue over the ridge and pass through a stand of mature birch woodland. As you descend you’ll pass a private house and go along a short stretch of tarmac through an open glade. At the top of the glade the path turns to the left, over a low ridge, and down into another open glade. Once through the open area the path begins to climb again, all the way to another superb viewpoint which looks across the flats of the Moine Mhor, the Great Moss, towards Ben Cruachan in the north.

Descend from the viewpoint, and pass through another ancient birch wood, following the path as it winds its way down to a road. Once you reach the tarmac turn left and cross the canal bridge. Once across, turn left again and follow the canal towpath all the way back towards Crinan and the car park where you started.

Cameron McNeish

ROUTE PLANNER

Map: OS Landranger Sheet 55 (Lochgilphead & Loch Awe)

Start/Finish: Crinan car park (NR788943)

