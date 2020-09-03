The Scottish Gamekeepers Association (SGA) has warned young Scottish deer could die of starvation if their mothers are shot as part of a “controversial” new policy.

Contracted deer managers and employed rangers can now apply for licenses to shoot female red and roe deer in Scotland from September 2 - weeks ahead of the official start of legal open season on October 21.

The SGA criticised the move which they say has been brought to their attention by deer management contractors working for Forestry and Land Scotland.

According to the public authority, young deer rely on their mothers for milk and will die of starvation unless they are also shot when their mother's are killed under authorisation.

But game dealers refuse to take venison carcasses under a certain weight with the SGA adding it is likely any shot young calves would be left in the forests.

West Highland head stalker Lea MacNally, from the SGA Deer Group, called it “a national disgrace”.

She said: “Those who approached us are conflicted. They are working people.

“They need money, like all of us, but they respect deer and believe this is wrong.

“Spotted calves, whose mothers are shot, will die slowly from starvation, unless they are also culled.

“There won’t even be a use for the carcass because the calves are so small. They are not viable.

“We really hope the Greens and the animal rights parties take this on.”

“The whole wildlife management issue in Scotland at the moment stinks,” Mr McNally added.

“We would like to know who sanctioned this policy of cruelty to an iconic species and ask whether they consulted the Scottish people.”

SGA vice chairman, Peter Fraser said: “If the Scottish public really knew the persecution and cruelty endured by Scotland’s deer population they would be appalled.”

The Scottish Government and Scottish Greens have been contacted for comment.